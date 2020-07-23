Patrick Oliver Murray November 1937 - July 2020 It's with heavy hearts that the family and friends of Patrick (Pat) Murray announce his passing on July 16, 2020 with his longtime friend Chuck Price close by. Chuck and Pat worked together for many years on lots of construction jobs in Prince George and Pat was a big part of Chuck's family. Pat left Ireland in 1956 for Canada and arrived in Prince George in 1966 where he began his own successful excavation business Pat Murray & Sons Ltd. He leaves to mourn his two children Sean Murray (Xuan), Angela Mcinroy (Tosh), 5 grandsons Tan, An, Dustin, Taurean and Caleb, his brothers Larry, Mick and sister Mary, and many nieces and nephews from England and Ireland. Pat was predeceased by his parents Mary and Thomas Murray, sister Nellie & Bridie, brothers Benny, John, Noel and Vincent. Due to Covid-19, funeral attendance is by invitation only- for info please call Chuck Price @ 250 565-4579.







