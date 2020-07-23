1/1
Patrick Murray
1937 - 2020
Patrick Oliver Murray November 1937 - July 2020 It's with heavy hearts that the family and friends of Patrick (Pat) Murray announce his passing on July 16, 2020 with his longtime friend Chuck Price close by. Chuck and Pat worked together for many years on lots of construction jobs in Prince George and Pat was a big part of Chuck's family. Pat left Ireland in 1956 for Canada and arrived in Prince George in 1966 where he began his own successful excavation business Pat Murray & Sons Ltd. He leaves to mourn his two children Sean Murray (Xuan), Angela Mcinroy (Tosh), 5 grandsons Tan, An, Dustin, Taurean and Caleb, his brothers Larry, Mick and sister Mary, and many nieces and nephews from England and Ireland. Pat was predeceased by his parents Mary and Thomas Murray, sister Nellie & Bridie, brothers Benny, John, Noel and Vincent. Due to Covid-19, funeral attendance is by invitation only- for info please call Chuck Price @ 250 565-4579.



Published in Prince George Citizen from Jul. 23 to Jul. 25, 2020.
July 23, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
we have known pat since 1967 met on gorse street had a lot of get together s when the kids were young lots of good times so sorry for your loss Angela an family and Sean n family
diane murray odegaard
Friend
July 23, 2020
God Bless uncle Paddy. Sincere sympathy to Sean and Angela and family.
Sympathy to Charlie and Debbie you have lost a great friend.
Thanks for supporting uncle Paddy through the last few months. What a friend.
Audrey mc Guinness (nee mc Donagh)and Damien,cormac and Ciaran.
Family
July 23, 2020
Deepest sympathy to Angela and Sean. Rest in peace Paddy from your brother Mick Murray
Mick Murray
Brother
July 23, 2020
To Angela & Sean

Heartfelt sympathy, thinking of you both at this sad time.

I would also like to thank Chuck & Debbie for all you have done for my brother Paddy.

The Lord have mercy on his soul, rest in peace.

Your sister Mary & Family xxx
Mary Nanson
Sister
July 22, 2020
Rest in peace Paddy
Sympathy to Angela & Sean.
Many thanks to Chuck and Debbie for your support and companionship.
Aidan & Family.
Melbourne
Australia
Aidan McDonagh
Family
July 22, 2020
Rest in peace Paddy.
Sympathy to Angela &.Sean.
Many thanks to Chuck &.Debbie for your support and companionship.
Aidan & Family
Melbourne
Australia
Aidan McDonagh
Family
July 21, 2020
my wonderful doting father the day I was born. He will be sadly missed. May his Irish eyes keep smiling in heaven.
Angela mcinroy
Family
July 21, 2020
God Bless Uncle Paddy I hope you are at peace now.
Sympathy to Angela and Sean and families you have lost a great father ,grandfather .
Sympathy to Charlie Price and Debbie you have lost a dear friend.
Thanks very much for the care you have shown him in the last few months.
carmel mc donagh
