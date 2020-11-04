It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved patriarch of the Cote family.



Paul was born in Beaverdam, AB, on July 29, 1934, to parents, Marianne Mitchell and Eugene Cote. He met his wife, Renate through friends in September of 1965, and they wed on March 21, 1966.



Paul was employed at Lakeland Mills before retiring in 2003. He was active in the Catholic Church throughout his life and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Paul was a kind, outgoing, loving, and generous human being who touched the lives of everybody who met him. His positive presence carried a lasting impact that will not be forgotten.



Paul is predeceased by both of his parents, Marianne and Eugene; brother, Emil; sister, Eva; his daughter, Denise; and grandson, Christopher. He is survived by his loving wife, Renate; brothers, Jean (Emilia), Dominique (Sandy), Eugene (Maureen), and Peter (Barb); sisters, Germaine, Jacky (Louis), Lillian (George), Isabel (Norman), and Irene (Curt); his children, Rodney, Bryan, Michael (Laurie), and Colin; as well as his seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and countless others.



A celebration of life will be held at St. Mary's Parish on November 7, 2020, at 10 am. Though we recognize Paul was loved by many, his service is limited to immediate family and friends due to COVID-19 guidelines.



The family would also like to express our gratitude to the wonderful staff at Jubilee for taking care of him in his final years.



In lieu of flowers, the family encourages that donations be made to St. Vincent de Paul.



