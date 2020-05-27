Paul Albert Mercereau



April 29, 1939 - May 22, 2020





Paul Albert Mercereau passed away peacefully in Prince George BC. on May 22, 2020 at the age of 81 years.

He leaves behind brothers Claude (Darlene) and Gerard and sister Suzanne Tully. Nephew Marc Caron (Gloria) and their children Brayden, Summer, Marc Jr and Cody. ,niece Nicole Mercereau and her children, Rachel (Jimmy Vandergrift), Brennden (Brooke Richardson), Carson and Hailee, niece Lisa (Kenneth) Laws and their son, Aiden, and nephew Robert Mercereau.

He was predeceased by his parents Arsene and Marie, brothers Gilbert, Emile and Edmond, sisters Elise and Agathe (Caron) and brothers in law Joe Caron and Fred Tully.

Paul was born on April 29, 1939 and grew up on the farm in Titanic, Sask. He lived all his adult life in B.C, mostly in Prince George. He will be most sadly missed by Nicole and her children and Robert. In Nicole's words. "My uncle Paul has always been the most generous sweet and kind uncle that my children and I could ever ask for". In Robert's words: "I wish more people would have known his generous heart and kindness. He will be remembered for his contributions to his community and his family." Paul really enjoyed women's baseball, if he was not at home, you could find him watching a game at the ballpark beside St. Mary's Catholic Church.

The Mercereau family wish to thank the excellent staff at Parkside Care Home in Prince George for their kind and compassionate care of Paul over the past two years.

A celebration of Paul's life with interment in St, Anne 's cemetery in Titanic , Sask , will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store