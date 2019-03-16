Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Duperron. View Sign

PAUL JOSEPH DUPERRON It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved Paul on March 12, 2019 at the age of 71. Left to mourn are Diane, his wife of 47 years; his brothers Andy Duperron (Jodi), Joe Duperron (Penny), and Lou Duperron (Shirley); his sister Louise Piquette (Guy); his brother-in-law Larry Doll (Katherine) and his sister-in-law Arlene Doll; several nieces and nephews, including Christopher Duperron, Katelyn Duperron, Anne Doll, Christina Doll and Alexander Doll of Prince George; and many other relatives and friends. Predeceased by his parents Leon and Rita Duperron. Paul was employed with Northwood Pulp Mill for 38 years, initially as an electrician and later as an electrical supervisor, until his retirement in 2012. He was well respected by his co-workers. Paul loved being outdoors, especially kayaking and sitting by the campfire at the lake as well as working in his yard. He also enjoyed dancing, walking, and socializing with family and friends. Paul lived with kidney disease for many years. He and Diane were committed volunteers with the Kidney Foundation and passionate about providing services to kidney patients. They served on the executive of the Prince George Chapter and the BC Branch Board and devoted many hours to fund raising and public education. Paul was a kind and compassionate person, with a warm smile and a helping hand. He touched many lives and will be greatly missed. A Celebration of his Life will be held in Prince George at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers consider a donation in Paul's memory to the Kidney Foundation of Canada and/or register as an organ donor at





