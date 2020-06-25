Paul Oesch
09/14/1937 - 06/09/2020
Paul Oesch September 14, 1937- June 9, 2020 On June 9th our beloved Dad, Grandpa Paul Oesch passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones. He is survived by his children, Cindy (Rob), Mike (Naiomi). grandchildren Fallyn, Shy, Jace, Shelby, Sidney, nine great grandchildren and numerous friends and extended family. Paul was born and raised in Hunikon, Switzerland and in his twenties came to Canada where he met his wife and raised his children. He worked in forestry and had a great love for the outdoors. He enjoyed hiking, walks and visiting with his friends at the legion and Nancy 0's. Age is just a number he always told us, and he proved it up until the very end. We will miss you but we will live by example and enjoy life. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date, And if you feel inclined a donation to the Hospice House in honour of Paul, would be greatly appreciated. Bis wir dich wiedersehen, wir lieben dich .



Published in Prince George Citizen from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.
