Paul William Richter

May 3, 1928 - Oct. 10, 2019



Paul passed away peacefully in his sleep at the dawn of a beautiful fall day, leaving a legacy of kindness and contribution to his community. Paul will be sadly missed by his children Peter (Colleen), Jo-Anne (Al Pietroniro) and Karen (Derek Barnes); his grandchildren Kris (Ashley Kuharski), Karmen (Jesse Brown) and Kolby Richter, Katherine (Andrew Seto) and Erica Pietroniro, Sam (Katy Fabris) and Joe (Alisha Kaszonyi) Barnes; great grandchildren Elliot, Jae and Jordie Brown; his dear friend Stella McKone; his brothers Claude and Raymond Richter, sister in law Linda (Ray) Travers; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and all those who were touched by his presence in their lives. He was predeceased by his wife Shirley in 2008, his parents Paul and Josephine Richter, sisters Josephine (Roger) Capelle and Dorothy (John) Sonntag; and sister in law Carol Richter. Paul's greatest joy was found in helping others and in the close bonds he formed with people of all ages. Paul's life was guided by a deep and quiet faith. In celebration of his life a Memorial Service will be held at Immaculate Conception Church, 3285 Cathedral Ave., on Saturday Oct. 19th, 2019 at 11:00 am with Father Chris Lynch officiating. Interment will follow at the Prince George Cemetery. In memory of Paul, donations to the Prince George Hospice House, or to a charity that holds special meaning to you, would be appreciated. Arrangements in care of Grace Memorial.

