Paulette Diane McCabe

(nee Ashdown)



May 30, 1943 -

April 10, 2020



It is with heartfelt sadness that we announce moms passing. No service will take place and a memorial bench has been put in Cottonwood Park in her honor.

Survived by her husband Ron, her son Kelly (Marlie), her daughters Corina (Mike), Rhonda, 7 grandchildren (Vanessa, Aaron, Aleisha, Brandon, Kyle, Haeden, Toren), 2 great grandchildren (Emily, Talon), 2 brothers (Jim, Mark), 2 sisters (Merrilee, Lynnie), nieces, nephews, and family.

Paulette grew up in Langley where she met her husband of 56 years and settled in Prince George. She was a nurse at PGRH for 20+ years, enjoyed sewing, crocheting, craft fairs, the Canucks and spending time with friends playing cards winning the jackpot. A loving wife, wonderful mother, grandmother, friend who will be missed dearly.

