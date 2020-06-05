Paulette Lucking





It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Paulette Lucking on May 21, 2020. Paulette was born in Tisdale Saskatchewan in 1944. She moved to Terrace with her parents in the mid fifties and attended Skeena High School, graduating in 1962. She completed her teaching degree at UBC in 1964. She met her lifelong partner Ted in Terrace and they were married on July 31, 1965. Ted & Paulette settled in Prince George in the early 70's where she continued to teach until she started working for Prince George Pulp & Paper in 1979. She enjoyed working there up until her retirement in 2001. She loved going for drives, gardening, fishing, camping and travelling in their minihome. She especially enjoyed spending time with Ted and her German Shepherds. She spent countless hours in her sewing room where she made so many wonderful quilts and memorable items. We lost a wonderful person, a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She will be greatly missed. She is survived by her loving husband Ted, son Rick (Tammy), and granddaughter Alexa. Paulette requested that no formal services be held.

