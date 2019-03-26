Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Petar Tominac. View Sign

March 10, 1940 Stajnica, Lika, Croatia March 20, 2019 Calgary, Alberta Peacefully with his family by his side, Petar Tominac passed from this life at Foothills Medical Center on March 20, 2019 after a brief illness. Relatives and friends are invited to Prayers at McINNIS & HOLLOWAY Chapel, 2720 Centre St. North Calgary on Friday March 29, at 7pm Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Catholic Church Majka Bozja Bistricka 14675 Deer Ridge Dr. SE Calgary on Saturday March 30, at 11am Graveside Service to follow at Queens Park Mausoleum Reception to follow at Croatian Cultural Centre 3010, 12 St NE Calgary Condolences may be forwarded through www.mcinnisandholloway.com Published in The Prince George Citizen from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2019

