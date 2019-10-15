Guest Book View Sign Obituary

With great sadness, the family of Peter Morris announces his passing on October 11, 2019, at Jubilee Lodge. Peter, the middle child in a family of nine, was born in Chapeau, Quebec. He was an electrician, a trade he learned in the Royal Canadian Air Force, and worked start-ups at pulp mills in Quebec, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia, before finally making Prince George home in 1973. Peter had many friends and was always willing to help whenever needed. He volunteered for a number of years at St. Vincent de Paul and was a willing and committed ticket seller for the Knights of Columbus. For several years, he coordinated Citizenship Ceremonies for Prince George and was also a member of the first local Citizens Advisory Committee for Corrections Canada.



Peter is survived by his wife of 59 years, Ursula; son, Jerry (Barb); daughter, Connie (Gord); grandchildren, Brad (Erin), Lauren (Mickael), Colton (Kennedy), Erika, Jordan, and Michaela; brothers, Bill and Alex; and sisters, Anne and Mary. He was predeceased by his son, Ed; his parents, Ernest and Willietta; brothers, Jackie and Brian; and sisters, Eileen and Patsy.



The family would like to thank Dr. K. Javed, Dr. S. Olson, all the amazing staff at Jubilee Lodge, and the many friends who visited and helped keep his spirits positive. Funeral service to be held at Immaculate Conception Parish in Prince George on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at 11:00 am.

