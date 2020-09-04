Peter Lupul



August 7, 1939 - August 29, 2020



It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our adored Peter Lupul.

Lovingly remembered by wife Doreen (58 yrs), children Merv (Raylene), Marlene (Steve), Greg (Marcella), Melanie (Ron), grandchildren Gerry, Shaylene (James), Douglas (Courtney), Kristi, Brittany (Cory), Matt, Jordan (Steff), Riley (Jenna), Branden, Kelly, great grandchildren Cole, Cheyenne, Delacey, Montanna, Clay, Charmaine, Daylan, Nicholas, Cooper, Hunter, Jaxx, Austyn, Dalton, Dylanna, great great grandson Warner, special nephew Danny Lupul and family, sisters Doris, Kay, Ann, Irene, Jenny, brother Sandy,

numerous nephews, nieces, extended family and friends and his four legged friend Missy

Predeceased by parents Nick and Lena, 4 brothers, and 4 sisters.

Peter was born in Vilna, AB, raised on the family farm with 14 siblings. He moved to Sinclair Mills BC in 1958 to work in the logging industry which lasted many years. He met Doreen Robinson shortly after arriving in BC, marrying August 11, 1962.

Peter will be remembered by his passion for work, his love of hockey, fishing, and watching his birds in the yard.

Other people's trash was Dad's treasure (aka Ukrainian fabricator).

Heartfelt thanks to The Prince George Cancer Clinic, Prince George Hospice House, Home Care Nurses. Drs Din and Mansour. Special thanks to Dr. Denise McLeod, a true angel going above and beyond when Dad needed an Angel. To Nurse Bonnie for her extraordinary care and compassion especially in the last days.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the Prince George Hospice House in Peters Name.

A Celebration of life will be held at Dad's favourite place - 4070 Gill Place ( Cluculz Lake) September 12th, 1 - 4 pm. Please bring a comfy chair and a memory to share.

Covid restrictions will be recognized.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store