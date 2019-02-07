Obituary Guest Book View Sign

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Peter Dancey, on Thursday, January 17, 2019. He was born June 15, 1949, in Cardiff, Wales. He is survived by his loving wife, Connie; sons, Kris and Andrew; his brother, Nigel (Judy); grandchildren, Nolan and Taylor, along with their mum, Brandy. Predeceased by his son, Spencer, and parents, Thomas and Marjorie. Pete moved to Canada in 1974. He retired as a machinist and got to spend his retirement with his family and friends in Prince George. Pete loved the outdoors and spent as much time as possible hunting, fishing, cross country skiing, camping, or just going for a stroll with his dog, Mia, for a day in the woods. He was also a great lover of music. Pete will be remembered for his kind and compassionate spirit and will be greatly missed by all his family and friends here in Canada and in the UK.



We would like to express our deep appreciation to all the doctors and nurses at the UHNBC ER, HAU, ICU in Prince George, and VGH in Vancouver.



A special thank you to all our friends and family who were with us all along.



At Pete's request, there will be no service but when you go out for a day in the outdoors, think of Peter.

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Peter Dancey, on Thursday, January 17, 2019. He was born June 15, 1949, in Cardiff, Wales. He is survived by his loving wife, Connie; sons, Kris and Andrew; his brother, Nigel (Judy); grandchildren, Nolan and Taylor, along with their mum, Brandy. Predeceased by his son, Spencer, and parents, Thomas and Marjorie. Pete moved to Canada in 1974. He retired as a machinist and got to spend his retirement with his family and friends in Prince George. Pete loved the outdoors and spent as much time as possible hunting, fishing, cross country skiing, camping, or just going for a stroll with his dog, Mia, for a day in the woods. He was also a great lover of music. Pete will be remembered for his kind and compassionate spirit and will be greatly missed by all his family and friends here in Canada and in the UK.We would like to express our deep appreciation to all the doctors and nurses at the UHNBC ER, HAU, ICU in Prince George, and VGH in Vancouver.A special thank you to all our friends and family who were with us all along.At Pete's request, there will be no service but when you go out for a day in the outdoors, think of Peter. Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Prince George Citizen Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close