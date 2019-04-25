Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter Schmid. View Sign Obituary

Peter Schmid 1929-2019 Peter Schmid died on April 18, 2019 at the age of 90, survived by his loving wife of 61 years Lisa, children Fritz (Odette), Peter (Diane), Josie, and Doris (Stephen) Bennett, nine grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and brothers Huldreich, Hans, and Wilfried. Peter was born in Gsang, Frutigen, Switzerland on Feb 28, 1929, the second of 8 children. He served two years in the Swiss army and trained as a Cabinet Maker before immigrating in 1952 to work at logging in the Columbia Valley. Peter met his future wife in1956 when he arrived at the Rock Creek Hotel for a meal late one night just as Lisa, the lovely Swiss cook, was finishing her shift. They married in 1957 and moved to Prince George where Peter built their first home. That first winter was spent with plastic sheeting for windows and plywood floors, but in time they realized their dream home on an acreage on Chief Lake Road. Peter joined the maintenance department at Northwood Pulp Mill in 1965, where he worked for 26 years. He unleashed his creativity and old world craftsmanship at home in his workshop, where furniture, farm repairs, toys, and innovations magically materialized. He was also happy to use his skills to help his children with their own homes. Peter & Lisa also enjoyed square dancing with the PG Northern Twisters and socializing with the Swiss Club. They retired to Creston and later Salmon Arm and spent their time gardening, huckleberry picking, square dancing, traveling, and cross-country skiing or hiking with the grandkids. Peter will be sadly missed and remembered for his commitment to family, work ethic, and honesty, as well as his epic 3-year woodpiles and radiant smile. Peter's family extend a heartfelt thank you to the caring staff at Mt Ida Mews where Peter spent the last two years of his life, and to doctors Keith and Laura Hepburn who cared for him over the years. Peter requested that there be no funeral service. Share memories and condolences online through Peter's obituary at





