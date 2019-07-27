Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter Turyk. View Sign Obituary

PETER PAUL TURYK JULY 11TH, 1942 - JULY 6TH, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden and unexpected passing of Pete Turyk (aka; Gramps, "Popsicle Pete!"). He is survived by Judy, his wife of 50 years, his children: Jason, Matt and Anne Turyk, his grandchildren: Brady, Kaitlynn, and Maddison Turyk, Elise and Thomas Ouellette, Cameron Shaw and great grandchild, Amelia Turyk. Pete is also survived by his Mother, Helen Turyk (102 years), sisters: Olive and Terri, and brother Dennis, who he all dearly loved. Prince George was home to Pete since the late 1960's. In his younger years, he was known as 'Coach Holler', spending many proud years coaching Minor Hockey and Lacrosse. Once he became 'Gramps', he rarely missed a hockey game for his grandson, Thomas, often volunteering to take him to his early morning practices in an attempt to liven up the sleep filled change rooms. At 53, Pete retired from BC Tel, excelled in First Aid and eventually progressed to driving part time for BC Ambulance Services. Some of Pete's most cherished times were spent outdoors camping, hunting and fishing the rivers, lakes and oceans. Pete loved spending time with friends and family, spoiling his grandchildren, cooking, (famously smoking salmon and jerky), telling MANY jokes and sharing stories of his life, music and movies that captivated his heart. He will be missed but the memories of his personality and the passion for the things he loved will always be present with us. Be at peace, Pete. Enjoy catching all those fish up there and leave some for the rest of us! Until we meet again, Gramps. If you knew Pete, please join his Celebration of Life at Assmans Funeral Home; August 3rd at 3PM. In lieu of Flowers, a donation to Aimhi Prince George.





