Peter George Vranjes It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Peter George Vranjes at the age of 63. Peter passed away on February 16th, 2019 surrounded by his wife Carmela and son Michael by his side. He was predeceased by his father Duro. Peter is survived by his wife Carmela, son Michael (Terri), grandchildren Evelyn, Natalie, Owen, mother Margaret, brother David, sisters Anica and Margaret, brother-in-laws Paolo, Rocco (Marilyn), Domenic (Karen), sister-in-law Mecolata (Allan) and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of Peter's life will be held March 2nd, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Super 8 Inn (Formerly Esther's Inn) 1151 Commercial Cres. Prince George BC. All family and friends are welcome.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Feb. 22 to Feb. 28, 2019