Peter Winther

April 2, 1955-

January 25, 2020



Sadly we announce the passing of Peter Winther. Peter was born in Fredericia, Denmark and emigrated with his parents to Canada in March 1957. He grew up in Prince George on the shores of Tabor Lake.

Peter was an outdoor enthusiast, he loved fishing, hunting, canoeing, hiking and camping. He played football in high school and loved water skiing and downhill skiing. He worked for a local taxidermist after school and on weekends and embraced the art of producing beautiful birds, fish and wildlife trophies. As a young man he participated in logger sports where his event of choice was the vertical chop.

After college Peter moved to Fraser Lake in 1975 where he worked for West Fraser Mills. In 1989 he moved to Whitecourt Alberta to work for Alberta Newsprint. He retired from the forest industry in 2015.

He married in 1987 and is survived by his wife Shelley (Bird) and son Graeham.

Peter is survived by his parents Tage and Helga (Petersen), by his brothers Glenn (Peggy) and Ivan (Susan) and by his sister Lis (Dan Raymond). Peter is also survived by his nephews James, Nicholas, Tyler and Kevin and by numerous cousins, aunts, and uncles.

Thanks to the staff and the medical team of University of Alberta Hospital in Edmonton. Special thanks to the nurses of section 5A2 for their kind attention.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada (www.heartandstroke.ca).



With all our love, rest in peace.



