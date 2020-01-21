DINELLE
Philip Joseph Louis
April 15, 1926-
January 12, 2020
With deep sadness, we announce the passing of Philip Joseph Louis Dinelle on January 12th, 2020 at the age of 93 years.
A loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and great great grandfather, he spent his life devoted to the well-being of his family. After 67 years of marriage, he is now reunited with his late beloved wife Jeannine.
He is predeceased by his wife Jeannine, as well as his sons Ron, Bryan, Larry and Mark.
He is survived by his daughters Sharon Robinson and Carol (Brian) DeWinter and his son Roger as well as his daughters in law Doreen (Ron) and Giselle (Mark). He is also survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.
There will be a mass and a Celebration of his Life later in the Spring. The date, time and location will be announced when this event is planned.
Published in The Prince George Citizen on Jan. 23, 2020