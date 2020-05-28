Phylis Mae Trask (nee Bargy), passed away peacefully in Kamloops on May 12. Phylis was laid to rest on May 20. She is survived by her three children, Bill, Debbie, and Glenna; her five grandchildren; and her dear friend and caregiver, Martin. There will be a celebration of life in Kamloops sometime in the near future. If you wish to attend, e-mail Bill at trask@telus.net.



