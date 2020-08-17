Green, Rachelle Clare
September 2, 1945 -
August 11, 2020
Rachelle Clare Green (née Riggan), 74, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on August 11, 2020. Born in Edson, Alberta, on September 2, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Donald Harvey Riggan and Gladys Alexina Riggan (née Garneau).
She is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Wayne; her two daughters, Carianne (Mike) and Teresa (Jason); her grandchildren, Caleb and Elizabeth; and her siblings, Donald, Brian, David, Robert, and Patricia.
She will be remembered for her strength and for her devotion as a wife and mother.
In light of the times, family will celebrate her life in small, private gatherings. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Prince George Hospice Society.
