Ralph Fetterly



In loving memory of Ralph Albert Fetterly October 18, 1935 - November 20, 2019. It is with sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Ralph in PG Hospital of heart failure, with loving wife Sylvia by his side.



He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sylvia, son Rodney, daughters Linda (Rob) and Debbie (Chris). He was especially proud of his grandchildren, Miranda (Matt), Deric (Vanessa), Aaron (Kelly), Jeanine, Chelsea and Alysha and great grandchildren Charley & Emery. He is also survived by his brother Wilford (Iris) Fetterly; sister in law Patty (Bobby) Horning; brother in law Ron (Brenda) Fleming as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Albert and Violet Fetterly; sister, Alma and brothers Clifford and Elroy; brother in law Bobby Fleming.



Ralph was highly respected in the logging industry as a top-notch skidder operator and later as an outstanding grader man keeping the roads open for his fellow loggers. After his retirement he took much pride in tending his flowers and yard overlooking Ruby Lake. He enjoyed many hours of banter with his cronies.

Celebration of life will be held at Hart Pioneer Center Saturday, November 30 at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Prince George Hospice Society would be appreciated. On-line donations

can be made at http://hospiceprincegeorge.ca/donate/, select 'memory donation' and follow instructions. Donations can also be made at the celebration of life.

