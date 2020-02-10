Randolph (Randy) Rufus Wilson, 67, of Prince George, BC passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020.
Randy is survived by daughters Randie (Dan) Wright and Rickie (Todd) Mitchell, brothers Ben (Linda) Wilson, Travis Wilson, Arliss Wilson, sisters Terry Hubley, Melody (John) Kral, Shannon (Darcy) Waycheshen, his loving grandchildren Ronan and Cade Mitchell, his "adopted" children/grandchildren over the years and many loving nieces and nephews and extended family.
Randy loved to drive. He spent his free time reading, attending dinners and dances and was a member of the First Baptist Church. He was a loyal friend who always stopped to talk to a familiar face when he was out and about.
A special thank you to Ben and Linda Wilson, Richard Wilson, Travis Wilson, Maria Wilson, Earl Solmonson, Chance Solmonson, Rick Solmonson and ACME staff for their care and support on his passing. Also, family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude towards First Baptist Church, Fraserview Crematorium and Assman's Funeral Chapel for being very accommodating and understanding.
A Celebration of Life for Randy will be held on Saturday, February 15th at First Baptist Church in Prince George on 483 Gillett Street from 1:00 pm to 3:30 pm.
Published in The Prince George Citizen on Feb. 13, 2020