Randy Horrocks
12/12/1959 - 08/21/2019
Randy Horrocks Dec 12, 1959 - Aug 21, 2019 Sadly Randy passed away after a fierce battle with cancer, he fought hard and very bravely right to the end in my loving arms at home, exactly where he wanted to be. A private service was held to honour Randy's life. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the mouth of Stone Creek where the creek runs into the Fraser River off Highway 97 from 12 pm - 4 pm. Please bring a comfy chair and a fond memory to share. For more info and to confirm attendance, contact Gail (250) 612-8505 gailmacdar_64@yahoo.ca



Published in Prince George Citizen from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2020.
