The ever-curious Ranjit Thakkar, born in 1925, sadly passed away at Hospice House in Prince George on August 26, 2019. Despite falling slightly short of his quest to be the oldest man in the world, Ranjit lived a long life of measured planning for longevity and carried a deep and abiding interest in the philosophical underpinnings of life. He loved a good joke, a birthday party, and the company of friends. Ranjit's unique character will be missed by his children, his grandchildren, his good friends, and the many people he regularly connected with during the routines he loved.