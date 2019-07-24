Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ray Miller. View Sign Obituary

Ray Thomas Miller It is with a heavy heart we announce Ray's passing on July 15, 2019, just past his 84th birthday. He leaves behind his wife of 61 years, Alice, also daughter, Corey (Ian), son, Terry (Helene), son David, daughter, Caron (Corey), brother Earl (Tracy), furbaby Puddin', his grandchildren, Matt, Luke, Ryan, Greg, Zachary, and Jennifer, as well as many relatives and friends. Ray lived in many locations as his father worked for the CN. Ray took up with the railway in 1951 switching over to the telegraphs in 1959. He spent 3 years in the Royal Cdn. Armed Forces and in April of 1958, he met Alice and they were married 3 months later. They moved around a bit but in 1976, they settled in Miworth where they lived for 42 years. In 2018, they moved to town because of poor health. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, July 28th at 1:30 pm at the Miworth Community Hall on Flint Road. Ray will be cremated and taken home to Miworth. In lieu of flowers, donations to the PG Hospice House or the SPCA would be greatly appreciated.





It is with a heavy heart we announce Ray's passing on July 15, 2019, just past his 84th birthday. He leaves behind his wife of 61 years, Alice, also daughter, Corey (Ian), son, Terry (Helene), son David, daughter, Caron (Corey), brother Earl (Tracy), furbaby Puddin', his grandchildren, Matt, Luke, Ryan, Greg, Zachary, and Jennifer, as well as many relatives and friends. Ray lived in many locations as his father worked for the CN. Ray took up with the railway in 1951 switching over to the telegraphs in 1959. He spent 3 years in the Royal Cdn. Armed Forces and in April of 1958, he met Alice and they were married 3 months later. They moved around a bit but in 1976, they settled in Miworth where they lived for 42 years. In 2018, they moved to town because of poor health. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, July 28th at 1:30 pm at the Miworth Community Hall on Flint Road. Ray will be cremated and taken home to Miworth. In lieu of flowers, donations to the PG Hospice House or the SPCA would be greatly appreciated. Published in The Prince George Citizen from July 24 to July 25, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Prince George Citizen Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close