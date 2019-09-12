Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Adey. View Sign Obituary

Raymond Laurence Adey January 10th, 1931- September 4th, 2019 "I finally kicked the bucket" (Dads words) With heavy hearts and sadness we announce the passing of Ray Adey. He started work with the Newfoundland Railway in 1948 and retired with the CN Railway after 41 years. He was predeceased by his wife Rose (2018) after 65 years of marriage and his grandson Dillon. Survived by his 6 children Larry (Daphne), Derrick, Ken (Bev), Perry (Cindy), Penny (Bonnie) and Selwyn. As well as 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Dad had a great sense of humour and will be missed by many. Our thanks to Doctors (MOA), Home Care Nurses, Cardiac Lab, Kidney Clinic, Home Support and all of the kind neighbours. With a special thank you to Kelly and Janyce our "Guardian Angel". Dad was known for saying "I'm still here". Dad you will always be here in our hearts forever. Have a safe journey to Mom (the love of your life). No service by request. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dillon Adey Bursary at the College of New Caledonia would be appreciated.





January 10th, 1931- September 4th, 2019With heavy hearts and sadness we announce the passing of Ray Adey. He started work with the Newfoundland Railway in 1948 and retired with the CN Railway after 41 years. He was predeceased by his wife Rose (2018) after 65 years of marriage and his grandson Dillon. Survived by his 6 children Larry (Daphne), Derrick, Ken (Bev), Perry (Cindy), Penny (Bonnie) and Selwyn. As well as 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Dad had a great sense of humour and will be missed by many. Our thanks to Doctors (MOA), Home Care Nurses, Cardiac Lab, Kidney Clinic, Home Support and all of the kind neighbours. With a special thank you to Kelly and Janyce our "Guardian Angel". Dad was known for saying "I'm still here". Dad you will always be here in our hearts forever. Have a safe journey to Mom (the love of your life). No service by request. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dillon Adey Bursary at the College of New Caledonia would be appreciated. Published in The Prince George Citizen from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Prince George Citizen Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close