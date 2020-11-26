RAYMOND LEO BENSON March 27, 1933 - November 12, 2020 Ray was born in Montreal, Quebec and passed away peacefully at the Rotary Hospice House Prince George, B.C. Many thanks to the staff of Hospice House, UHNBC, Northern Health for their care, compassion and kindness. Ray was married to Rose Benson (nee Skinner) and June Benson (nee Rose). Loving father to Andrew, Richard (deceased) and Christopher as well numerous grandchildren. He was a graduate of Concordia University and held the title of Manager of Benefits Compensation (Petro Canada) until his retirement. Many thanks to his relatives whom Ray was able to reconnect with; Kandy, Joann, David, Tim and Kim. They were able to enlighten and fulfill his life until his passing. Ray was a very kind, generous and patient man, who always had time for all. To know Ray was a privilege and a blessing. He will be sorely missed. A small family get together will be held in his honor.







