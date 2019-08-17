Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Christianson. View Sign Obituary

Raymond Allen Christianson Raymond Allen was born on January 28, 1953 and was sadly taken from us far too soon on Friday, July 19, 2019 at the age of 66 years. Ray was predeceased by his beloved wife Dianna on August 30, 2016. Ray is survived by his loving son Joshua (Taylor), brother Ron (Dianne) Christianson, sisters Judy Christianson and Sandy (Doug) Cherry, grandchildren Autumn, Easton and Sawyer, nephews Neil (Renae), Steven (Dena), Shawn (Tanya), Kyle (Chloe), niece Nicole, brothers-in-law Pat (Joy), Stephen (Teresa) and Michael Thomas, along with numerous extended family members. Ray is also predeceased by his father Arthur and mother Jane 'Bunty' Christianson. Ray was born in Prince George, BC where he spent his youth enjoying all that life had to offer. At the age of 16, he met the love of his life, Dianna. After a long courtship they married in 1982 and their son Joshua James was born the following year. Together they built a wonderful life for their family, with Ray dedicating his career to the construction industry where he proudly built single-family homes and multi-family communities throughout BC, Northern Alberta and the NWT. In 2005, the family moved to the Okanagan Valley, settling in Peachland where they have remained. Ray will always be remembered for his amazing love of life and his positive attitude. A day wouldn't go by that you wouldn't hear him say, 'I've just been thinking…' and a new idea would blossom from this amazing man's mind, and inevitably a new adventure would begin. Whether heading down the highway on a casual drive or finding an unknown backroad, Ray had a passion for discovering all things new. That, and good food! Driven by his strong sense of ethics, loyalty, devotion and immense love of his family, Ray was always at their side throughout his life. He was a loving husband who cherished his wife Dianna and an amazing father who was devoted to his son and best friend Joshua. He was a proud, wonderful and kind grandfather whose face lit up every time he looked at one of his beautiful grandchildren. Ray was a caring and loving sibling who was always there for his brother Ron and sisters Judy and Sandy and an incredible uncle to his niece and nephews. Family was everything to Ray. And for those that were fortunate enough to have called this wonderful man their friend, they were truly blessed; he was loved by all who knew him. Ray's incredible spirit and love for life will live on forever in those of us who were lucky enough to have had him in our world. He will be missed more than there are words to describe. We love you Ray; you were and always will be 'awesome'. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the BC Cancer Foundation in support of Prostate Cancer Research. A Celebration of Life for Ray will be held in Peachland, BC at a later date.





