Reg Hotvedt



March 26, 1928 -

May 16, 2020



It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Reg Hotvedt ( Reginald Erling) on May 16, 2020. He is predeceased by his wife Margaret (Peggy) Hotvedt. He is survived by his daughter Lisa Hotvedt (Zoltan Nagy) step children Laurie Larson, Peter Larson ( Gloria), Stacy Larson, Maureen Innes ( Barry), 9 grandchildren and 12 great grand children, sister Blanche, Tina, Helga and brother Ernest.



Reg and Peggy were long time and active members of the Pineview community, and will be missed by all that knew them. There will be a Celebration of Life May22nd, 2021 at Pineview Hall in Prince George, BC.

