Reg Hotvedt
03/26/1928 - 05/16/2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Reg's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Reg Hotvedt March 26, 1928 - May 16, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Reg Hotvedt ( Reginald Erling) on May 16, 2020. He is predeceased by his wife Margaret (Peggy) Hotvedt. He is survived by his daughter Lisa Hotvedt (Zoltan Nagy) step children Laurie Larson, Peter Larson ( Gloria), Stacy Larson, Maureen Innes ( Barry), 9 grandchildren and 12 great grand children, sister Blanche, Tina, Helga and brother Ernest. Reg and Peggy were long time and active members of the Pineview community, and will be missed by all that knew them. There will be a Celebration of Life May22nd, 2021 at Pineview Hall in Prince George, BC.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Prince George Citizen from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved