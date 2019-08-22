Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Regnald Waite. View Sign Obituary

WAITE, Regnald Percy Nov. 19, 1949 - 2018 Reg was predeceased by wife Audrey (nee, Quinn), father Charlie, mother Sadie, step mom Edna, and brothers Lewis, Freeman and Victor; survived by and 'Dad' to Mike (Teresa) and Rick (Katrina) Grounds; 'Poppa' to his grandchildren, Melissa, Tiffany, Julia, Megan, Madison, Brooke, Luke and Thomas; and to Kelly, Aidan and Bria; 'Brother' to Charles Waite, Doug Pettigrew, and Geraldine (Larry) Nixdorf, to Joanne (Alan) Gallant-Chilton, and to Stephen (Joanne) and Calvin (Anita) Meldrum and Anna (Norm) Hamilton. Reg will also be fondly remembered by his entire extended family and the many friends he made everywhere. Born in Parrsboro, Nova Scotia, and raised in the Maritimes, about age-14 Reg ran away to join the circus and worked up and down the entire eastern seaboard. About age-18, Reg 'headed west' and stayed with Stephen and his family. Loving the outdoors, he quickly embraced a logger's life. Reg met Audrey in the late 1970's and they were together almost 40-years. Since the early 1990's they enjoyed being grandparents, Island living and traveling together. Reg went missing last August. His remains were found this July, apparently having passed away quickly in the course of a walk along the Nechako River. Many thanks to RCMP who conducted a thorough investigation and to search volunteers. Reg's ashes are to be interred alongside Audrey's at Memorial Park Mausoleum (Prince George, BC) in a private service for the family, on Friday, August 23, followed by an open house to celebrate Reg's life from 4:00-6:00 pm at the Lheidli T'enneh Memorial Park Pavilion.





Nov. 19, 1949 - 2018 Reg was predeceased by wife Audrey (nee, Quinn), father Charlie, mother Sadie, step mom Edna, and brothers Lewis, Freeman and Victor; survived by and 'Dad' to Mike (Teresa) and Rick (Katrina) Grounds; 'Poppa' to his grandchildren, Melissa, Tiffany, Julia, Megan, Madison, Brooke, Luke and Thomas; and to Kelly, Aidan and Bria; 'Brother' to Charles Waite, Doug Pettigrew, and Geraldine (Larry) Nixdorf, to Joanne (Alan) Gallant-Chilton, and to Stephen (Joanne) and Calvin (Anita) Meldrum and Anna (Norm) Hamilton. Reg will also be fondly remembered by his entire extended family and the many friends he made everywhere. Born in Parrsboro, Nova Scotia, and raised in the Maritimes, about age-14 Reg ran away to join the circus and worked up and down the entire eastern seaboard. About age-18, Reg 'headed west' and stayed with Stephen and his family. Loving the outdoors, he quickly embraced a logger's life. Reg met Audrey in the late 1970's and they were together almost 40-years. Since the early 1990's they enjoyed being grandparents, Island living and traveling together. Reg went missing last August. His remains were found this July, apparently having passed away quickly in the course of a walk along the Nechako River. Many thanks to RCMP who conducted a thorough investigation and to search volunteers. Reg's ashes are to be interred alongside Audrey's at Memorial Park Mausoleum (Prince George, BC) in a private service for the family, on Friday, August 23, followed by an open house to celebrate Reg's life from 4:00-6:00 pm at the Lheidli T'enneh Memorial Park Pavilion. Published in The Prince George Citizen from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Prince George Citizen Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close