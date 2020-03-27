Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rene Schweizer. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that the family of Rene Schweizer announce that Rene passed away at Rotary Hospice House, Prince George, BC surrounded by his family. Rene was born on November 7, 1952 in Zurich Switzerland to Margaret and Eric Schweizer. He is survived by his wife, Betty, his son, Eric (Nicole), his daughter, Natalie, his brother, Eric (Tish) and his sister, Irene (Tom) as well as several nieces and nephews. His family immigrated to Canada in the early 1960s and settled in Kamloops, BC. Rene's passions were his family, teaching and the outdoors. He began his teaching career in Prince George at Lakewood Junior and ended it at Kelly Road Secondary. He loved teaching and wanted to develop that same love of learning in his students. Humour was part of how he taught and each new math class over the years was subjected to his motto, "Math is fun. You like Math." He went on to become Principal of College Heights, but his passion was always for teaching. He also cared about the teaching profession and was on several bargaining committees as well as holding the position of President of the PGDTA for two years. He was a loving husband to Betty and a proud father to Eric and Natalie. He spent countless hours playing with his children when they were youngsters and later taught them life skills to help them in their journey to adulthood. When his kids started playing recreational soccer, he loved coaching them and the rest of their team. Summers were filled with camping and canoeing at Bobtail Lake and camping trips through western Canada and the USA. He always had story or a joke to tell and was a kind man who would help anyone in need. He was so loved and will be missed. The family would like to thank Dr. McLeod and Dr. Saif and the second floor Internal Medicine nurses and staff for their compassionate care. The family would also like to thank the medical team and staff at Rotary Hospice House for their commitment to kind and gentle caring. At his request, there will be no memorial service.

