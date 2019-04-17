Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Reta Hutchinson. View Sign

Reta Pauline Hutchinson Born March 5, 1929, passed at the age of 90, April 5, 2019. She is survived by her daughters Lindy (Doc), Leona (Denny),Cheryl (Cory), Crystal (Lee), Linda (Kevin), and stepsons David (Annette), Scott (Jackie), and Alex. She will be dearly missed by her 13 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren. She as born in Colsay Saskatchewan March 5,1929 to the late Chester and Jenny Christopherson. She was predeceased by her husband Jim Hutchinson of many years. Pauline was a long-time resident of Prince George, and active member of the Royal Canadian Legion and a retired employee of Pepsi and McDonalds. She will be missed by many friends and family who have enjoyed her spunk, sassy humour and determination of independence. Her life was marked by many experiences from travel, dancing late into the night, and love of lakeside living. "Our memories will linger long after our footprints in the sand are gone." Celebration of life will take place Saturday May 11, 2019 1:00p.m. Royal Canadian Legion-Prince George. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Royal Canadian Legion.





Born March 5, 1929, passed at the age of 90, April 5, 2019. She is survived by her daughters Lindy (Doc), Leona (Denny),Cheryl (Cory), Crystal (Lee), Linda (Kevin), and stepsons David (Annette), Scott (Jackie), and Alex. She will be dearly missed by her 13 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren. She as born in Colsay Saskatchewan March 5,1929 to the late Chester and Jenny Christopherson. She was predeceased by her husband Jim Hutchinson of many years. Pauline was a long-time resident of Prince George, and active member of the Royal Canadian Legion and a retired employee of Pepsi and McDonalds. She will be missed by many friends and family who have enjoyed her spunk, sassy humour and determination of independence. Her life was marked by many experiences from travel, dancing late into the night, and love of lakeside living. "Our memories will linger long after our footprints in the sand are gone." Celebration of life will take place Saturday May 11, 2019 1:00p.m. Royal Canadian Legion-Prince George. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Royal Canadian Legion. Published in The Prince George Citizen from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Prince George Citizen Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close