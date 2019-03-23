RHODA SMALL 1915 - 2019 Passed away March 2, 2019, just shy of her 104th birthday. In 1952, Rhoda moved to Fraser Lake where she raised cows and sold milk to Vanderhoof. In 1962 the farm was sold and she moved to Gympie Quld, Australia. Survived by Gloria (Steve) Sintich, David Small, Dale Small, grandchildren, brother Wayne Fleming (Marge), predeceased by husband Roy in 1991.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019