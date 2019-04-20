Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rianna Briere. View Sign

In Loving Memory of Rianna Briere Three years later And nothing's changed My feeling and emotions Have remained the same How unfortunate it was for you to leave this world I not only lost a friend But a piece of my heart that just does not comprehend I try to wrap my head around what has happened But all I can do is be burdened by the thought and be saddened I often think of the moments we shared I wish I could play back and hit rewind Back to those happier times Where we would laugh and our music would play These memories will be treasured each and every day Missing you, Breanna





