"Dick" RICHARD DAVID ABBOTT
March 4, 1939 - November 11, 2019
Beloved husband to Lila, father to Richard (Kris), Leanne (Jason), grandpa to Brycen and Zach. Brother, uncle, and friend to many.
Dick was born in London, England and came to Canada as a young child, with his family.
Many memories were built around the cabin at Cluculz Lake, family vacations, and always a BBQ or get together with friends.
Dad had a long, rewarding career and always valued his memories and friendships from his work days.
Dad also developed many friendships with the medical community that helped take such good care in the last few years. The family is very grateful to you all. No service by request.
"We will miss you Dad and will keep you with us always."
Published in The Prince George Citizen on Nov. 21, 2019