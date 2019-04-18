Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Empson. View Sign

Empson, Richard Roy May 24, 1944 March 14, 2019 Passed away suddenly at the age of 74. Predeceased by his parents Kelvin and Lillian Empson, Sister Joanne and Brother James. Dearly missed by his loving wife and soul mate Barbara, Daughters Kimberley (Lorne) and Lori (Brett), Step-Daughters Nicole and Allison (Greysen). A most Amazing Papa to Mitchell, Damon, Danielle, Brittan, Madyson, Gabe, Illeana, Magnus, Drake, and Great-Grandchildren Harper, Barrett, Sawyer, Keller. Sister Diana and Brothers Doug (Rose), Ronald (Maxine), Kelvin ,Wally (Marlyn) also numerous Nieces, Nephews and Friends. A Celebration of life will be held in Prince George on May 25 at Pineview Hall from 1pm to 4pm. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the SPCA.





May 24, 1944 March 14, 2019 Passed away suddenly at the age of 74. Predeceased by his parents Kelvin and Lillian Empson, Sister Joanne and Brother James. Dearly missed by his loving wife and soul mate Barbara, Daughters Kimberley (Lorne) and Lori (Brett), Step-Daughters Nicole and Allison (Greysen). A most Amazing Papa to Mitchell, Damon, Danielle, Brittan, Madyson, Gabe, Illeana, Magnus, Drake, and Great-Grandchildren Harper, Barrett, Sawyer, Keller. Sister Diana and Brothers Doug (Rose), Ronald (Maxine), Kelvin ,Wally (Marlyn) also numerous Nieces, Nephews and Friends. A Celebration of life will be held in Prince George on May 25 at Pineview Hall from 1pm to 4pm. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the SPCA. Published in The Prince George Citizen from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Prince George Citizen Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close