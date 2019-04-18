Empson, Richard Roy May 24, 1944 March 14, 2019 Passed away suddenly at the age of 74. Predeceased by his parents Kelvin and Lillian Empson, Sister Joanne and Brother James. Dearly missed by his loving wife and soul mate Barbara, Daughters Kimberley (Lorne) and Lori (Brett), Step-Daughters Nicole and Allison (Greysen). A most Amazing Papa to Mitchell, Damon, Danielle, Brittan, Madyson, Gabe, Illeana, Magnus, Drake, and Great-Grandchildren Harper, Barrett, Sawyer, Keller. Sister Diana and Brothers Doug (Rose), Ronald (Maxine), Kelvin ,Wally (Marlyn) also numerous Nieces, Nephews and Friends. A Celebration of life will be held in Prince George on May 25 at Pineview Hall from 1pm to 4pm. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the SPCA.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019