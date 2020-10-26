Richard Grant Mogensen
It is with great sadness the family of Richard Grant Mogensen announces his passing on Saturday October 17th, 2020 at the age of 65.
Richard will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 38 years Elaine and his daughters Asha (Paul), Crystal (Jeremy), his grandchildren Abigail, Noah, Paige and his only brother Keith.
He will also be greatly missed by his numerous nieces, nephews, in laws, extended family and dear friends.
Richard was predeceased by his beloved parents Tage and Margaret.
He will be always be remembered for his huge heart and huge laugh. He was also a hard worker and dedicated employee of North Central Plywood from 1975 until the mill burned down in 2008.
A small private service will be held on Thursday October 22 at 2pm. His family will also be hosting a live event on that date, if you wish to view the service online you can send a request via email to parmar1@telus.net
.
In lieu of flowers a contribution can be made to the Prince George BIG (Brain Injured Group) in Richards name.