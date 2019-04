Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Holmes. View Sign

You held our hands when we were small,



You caught us when we fell,



The hero of our childhood,



And of latter years as well.



Every time we think of you,



Our hearts just fill with pride,



And though we'll always miss you, Dad,



We know you're by our sides.



In laughter and in sorrow



In sunshine and in rain,



We know you're watching over us,



Until we meet again.