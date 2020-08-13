Richard Gary Krismer 1945-2020 Richard Gary Krismer peacefully passed away on July 29, 2020 at the age of 75. Rick was a loving husband, father & grandfather born July 28th, 1945 in Outlook, Saskatchewan. Survived by his wife Elaine, daughters Teresea (Mike) and Tracy, grandchildren Tamara, Bailey, Zoe and Troy, brothers Gordon (Chris), twin brother Bob (Vera), sister Lois and sister in-law Jackie. He was predeceased by parents Dick and Evelyn Krismer, brother Lawrence and brother-in law Bill. An intimate Celebration of Life to be held in September, due to COVID19 invitation only. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Prince George Hospice Society or Alzheimer Society of BC







