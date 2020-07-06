Richard Lionel Brown



October 29 1979 -

June 28th 2020





It is with great sadness that the family of Richard Lionel Brown announce his sudden passing after a brief illness on Sunday June 28th 2020 at the age of 40. Richard will be lovingly remembered by his best friend and fiance Angela their precious fur babies Peanut, Porter Mr. Jinx and Lucy, by his loving mother Irene, his sisters Lee-anne (Shawn, Jayce, Vaughn) and Tracy (Brian, Malcolm). Richard will also be forever remembered and loved by his numerous uncles, aunties, cousins and friends. Richard was predeceased by his uncle Ernest. Richard was born in Prince George BC in 1979, the youngest of three and the only boy. He moved to Kelowna BC in 1991 with his mother and graduated from KLO Secondary School in 1998. After High School Richard attended BCIT and received his Red Seal journeyman ticket in Sheet Metal. Around 2006 Richard move back to Prince George eventually falling in love and starting his family of fur babies! Richard loved his career, going to the lake property, camping in his RV and hanging out building stuff with his brother-in-law Shawn. Richard was full of life, he liked to listen to music full blast, drive his truck hard and dance and sing with Angela. His crooked grin will be forever remembered and missed. Memorial donations in memory of Richard can be made to the pancreas Center of BC.

