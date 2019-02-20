Richard Millns (04/24/1934 - 02/02/2019)
  • "Celebrating a life well lived. We will cherish the memories..."
    - Bill and Susan Davidson
  • "Micky taught me things over 40 years ago that I will always..."
  • "Mickey was a great man, always a pleasure to deal with,..."
    - Jay scholton
  • "Mickey you were like the brother I never had. So many good..."
    - April Howe
  • "What a delight of a man to know. I knew Mickey for so many..."
    - Aubrey Muirhead

Richard (Mickey) H. Millns , born April 24, 1934, passed away peacefully in his sleep February 2, 2019. Leaving behind his loving wife Joan of 63 years, 5 children: Faye (Gord), Nadeen (Fred), Rick, Judy (Lori), Sean (Rose) and 30 grand and great grandchildren. Mickey was a well known and respected businessman in Prince George. He started All Points Express and Javva Mugga Mocha. He was a gentleman and always helped anyone in need. Words cannot express how much he is loved by his family and those whose lives he touched.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019
Assman's Funeral Chapel
1908 Queensway Street | Prince George, BC V2L1M2
Prince George, BC
