Richard (Mickey) H. Millns , born April 24, 1934, passed away peacefully in his sleep February 2, 2019. Leaving behind his loving wife Joan of 63 years, 5 children: Faye (Gord), Nadeen (Fred), Rick, Judy (Lori), Sean (Rose) and 30 grand and great grandchildren. Mickey was a well known and respected businessman in Prince George. He started All Points Express and Javva Mugga Mocha. He was a gentleman and always helped anyone in need. Words cannot express how much he is loved by his family and those whose lives he touched.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019