Since 1957 we have been friends. I recall going to Dick's house having lunches there, playing games, playing trumpets, croquet, basketball, and lots rounds of Risk. Certainly Star Trek gave us another medium on which to connect. We advanced from bicycles to mopeds. Over 6 decades our friendship flourished. Yes, a hole now occupied by grief is present, but it must be so trivial compared to your family's gaping loss. To Diane, Kiel, Taylor, Carol and your great bro-in-law, Dick, I extend my heartfelt condolences. My wife Gabriel and I are sad with you, and send our deepest sympathies to each of you.



Larrie Mandreck

Friend