Richard Newson
1951 - 2020
NEWSON, Richard William December 31, 1951 - June 14, 2020 It is with great sadness to announce that after going through relentless cancer challenges over the last two years, Dick passed away peacefully on June 14th, 2020 at the Victoria Jubilee Hospital with his loving family by his side. Dick is survived by his wife, Diane; sons Kiel and Taylor; and his sister Carol (Dick Mackin). Dick was predeceased by both parents, Elizabeth and Bill Newson. Dick was born and raised in Edmonton, Alberta, received a Bachelor of Commerce Degree (Industrial Relations) from the University of Alberta in 1973. He had a full Human Resources /Labour Relations career working for the Governments of Alberta and BC, University of BC, MacMillan Bloedel Ltd., GVRD, and finally in 1988 with Canfor, Prince George Pulp and Paper Mills until his retirement in 2005. During Dick's years at Canfor, he was also a well-respected Human Resources Instructor at both CNC and UNBC. During his retirement years, Dick operated his own HR/ Labour Relations consulting company and provided services to various private and public sector clients. He also taught Human Resources for the College of the North Atlantic, School of Business, in Doha Qatar which also gave Dick and Diane the opportunity to travel through the Middle East and parts of Europe. In 2013 Dick and Diane relocated to Victoria, BC. Family was everything to Dick. He was always there with a ready smile to listen, provide guidance, support and encouragement. Memories of many family trips and activities will never be forgotten. Dick also valued his close friends as family and their ongoing support during Dick's many cancer treatments and challenges will always be greatly appreciated. Dick was a strong admirable man who treated people with respect and fairness. He was always calm, patient, positive minded and a great source of inspiration to others. Dick had a good sense of humor, a quick wit and could rant with the best of them. He enjoyed music, was a creative writer, an avid squash player, a gardener who took pleasure in growing roses, and his greatest wish was to travel through South America and he and Diane did that prior to his diagnosis. Dick will be deeply missed by his family and those who knew him well. His positive energy will always be with us. A special thank you to Dr. Sarah Chritchley who was Dick's strongest advocate. Also, thankyou to the BC Cancer Agency, in particular Dr. Saltman and his staff, as well as the many medical staff at the Royal Jubilee Hospital who cared for Dick during his stays. There will be no memorial service at Dick's request. Condolences may be offered at www.sandsvictoria.ca




Published in Prince George Citizen from Jul. 2 to Jul. 4, 2020.
July 1, 2020
Nadya Gougnin
June 30, 2020
To Dick's family,

Although we lost touch as Dick retired and moved and i retired and moved from Prince George, i have found memories of playing squash with Dick in Prince George and coaching his son.Sad to see such a kind person leave us so soon but i can see he had a very full interesting life.
My sincere condolences to the whole family.

Louis Gagné
Piedmont, Québec

Louis Gagn&#233;
Friend
June 27, 2020
Diane, Kiel and Taylor,
I am so very sorry for your loss. Dick was always so friendly, warm and kind whenever I encountered him. Please take care of yourselves and each other.
Love, Chris and Colleen Healey
Colleen and Chris Healey
Friend
June 25, 2020
Since 1957 we have been friends. I recall going to Dick's house having lunches there, playing games, playing trumpets, croquet, basketball, and lots rounds of Risk. Certainly Star Trek gave us another medium on which to connect. We advanced from bicycles to mopeds. Over 6 decades our friendship flourished. Yes, a hole now occupied by grief is present, but it must be so trivial compared to your family's gaping loss. To Diane, Kiel, Taylor, Carol and your great bro-in-law, Dick, I extend my heartfelt condolences. My wife Gabriel and I are sad with you, and send our deepest sympathies to each of you.
Larrie Mandreck
Friend
June 25, 2020
Larrie Mandreck
Friend
June 25, 2020
Diane and Family, I am so very sorry that you have lost Dick. He was always smiling, just like in this picture. He always had a few moments to chat no matter how busy he was. Take care of each other in the difficult days ahead . My sincere condolences to all of you.
Sherry Price
Coworker
