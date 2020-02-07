Richard Norman Zarek (1941 - 2020)
Obituary

ZAREK - Richard Norman
July 4, 1941-February 4, 2020

The heavenly gates opened on February 4, 2020 to welcome our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.

Affectionately known as "Papa" or "Uncle Duck", Richard was reunited in death with his parents Hattie and Emerich Zarek and nephew Murray Pears.

Left to treasure a legacy of precious memories are his wife of 46 years, Sharon; 4 daughters Brenda, Kelly, Krystal and Lindsay; son, Rick; five in-law children Dan, Treena, Travis, Roland and Jeremy; twelve grandchildren; one grand-daughter-in-law; and the many other family and friends, students and athletes who enriched and were enriched by his life.

A HOMEGOING Service will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 3:00 pm at College Heights Baptist Church in Prince George.

Condolences may be offered at www.AssmansFuneralChapel.com
Published in The Prince George Citizen on Feb. 13, 2020
