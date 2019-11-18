STAIRS, Richard Donald
It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Richard Stairs on November 3, 2019 at the young age of 31 in British Columbia.
Loving son of Heather and Derrick Stairs, cherished brother of DJ Stairs and treasured uncle to Olivia. Richard was the proud and loving father of Connor and Payton. His happiest moments in life were the ones he spent with his children. He will be deeply missed by their mother Darla Wilson and his extended family members and friends. Cremation has taken place. No service at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Canadian Mental Health Association, 1152 3rd Ave, Prince George, V2L 3E5.
In our hearts he will always stay, loved and remembered every day.
Published in The Prince George Citizen on Nov. 21, 2019