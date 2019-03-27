Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Steinke. View Sign

Nov 7, 1934 Jawor Poland, March 20, 2019 Prince George BC. Predeceased by his wife Gertrude "Gertie" Mary Steinke, his son Richard Teofil Steinke. Survived by his son Robert Martin Steinke, daughter Lorna Lynn Steinke (Andy), stepson Bill McGillvary (Bernadette), step daughter Lorraine Auger (Joe), and many grandchildren. Richard came to Canada on Aug 8, 1957, from there he attended school for a year and learned English, being top of his class. He worked on farms, oil rigs, and many other jobs before starting at Rustad Bros in the 1970's. He was head saw filer/millright for over 20 years, until he retired at the age of 62. Dad loved the Toronto Maple Leafs since the first hockey game he watched of them. He will be remembered as the most caring, generous man, his quick wit and sparkling eyes, sitting in his favorite lazy boy chair. I was truly blessed to have him as my father, and I will miss you terribly. You were truly one in a million. I feel better knowing you are back in Mom's loving arms. No funeral by request. Cremation to take place on Friday at Fraserview Crematorium. Published in The Prince George Citizen from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019

Fraserview Crematorium

