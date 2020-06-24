NEWSON, Richard WilliamDecember 31, 1951 -June 14, 2020It is with great sadness to announce that after going through relentless cancer challenges over the last two years, Dick passed away peacefully on June 14th, 2020 at the Victoria Jubilee Hospital with his loving family by his side. Dick is survived by his wife, Diane; sons Kiel and Taylor; and his sister Carol (Dick Mackin). Dick was predeceased by both parents, Elizabeth and Bill Newson.Dick was born and raised in Edmonton, Alberta, received a Bachelor of Commerce Degree (Industrial Relations) from the University of Alberta in 1973. He had a full Human Resources /Labour Relations career working for the Governments of Alberta and BC, University of BC, MacMillan Bloedel Ltd., GVRD, and finally in 1988 with Canfor, Prince George Pulp and Paper Mills until his retirement in 2005. During Dick's years at Canfor, he was also a well-respected Human Resources Instructor at both CNC and UNBC. During his retirement years, Dick operated his own HR/ Labour Relations consulting company and provided services to various private and public sector clients. He also taught Human Resources for the College of the North Atlantic, School of Business, in Doha Qatar which also gave Dick and Diane the opportunity to travel through the Middle East and parts of Europe. In 2013 Dick and Diane relocated to Victoria, BC.Family was everything to Dick. He was always there with a ready smile to listen, provide guidance, support and encouragement. Memories of many family trips and activities will never be forgotten. Dick also valued his close friends as family and their ongoing support during Dick's many cancer treatments and challenges will always be greatly appreciated. Dick was a strong admirable man who treated people with respect and fairness. He was always calm, patient, positive minded and a great source of inspiration to others. Dick had a good sense of humor, a quick wit and could rant with the best of them. He enjoyed music, was a creative writer, an avid squash player, a gardener who took pleasure in growing roses, and his greatest wish was to travel through South America and he and Diane did that prior to his diagnosis.Dick will be deeply missed by his family and those who knew him well. His positive energy will always be with us.A special thank you to Dr. Sarah Chritchley who was Dick's strongest advocate. Also, thankyou to the BC Cancer Agency, in particular Dr. Saltman and his staff, as well as the many medical staff at the Royal Jubilee Hospital who cared for Dick during his stays.There will be no memorial service at Dick's request.Condolences may be offered at www.sandsvictoria.ca