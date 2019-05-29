Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rita Laird. View Sign Obituary

Rita Laird nee Henley April 24, 1928- May 26, 2019 It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Rita Laird, a wonderful Mom and Nana to all. Rita was born in Nanaimo, BC and passed away peacefully at Jubilee Lodge in Prince George, BC with family by her side. She was predeceased by her husband Alex, daughter Roberta Roed and grandson Ryan Laird aka Sean. Rita is survived by her son Alan (Claudette) Laird, daughter Gale (Dick) Purdue and son Bruce Laird, grandchildren: Chris (Krystal) Roed, Aaron (Lesley) Roed, Grant (Tila) Purdue, Morgan Laird and Leanne (Robb) Isaac. She is also survived by many great and great great grandchildren, her sister and best friend Bootie (Don) Easton and her beloved pet Scruff. No service by request.





