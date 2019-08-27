Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robbie Murray. View Sign Obituary

Robbie Thomas Joseph Murray took his last greyhound bus ride on August 9th. 2019 His journey began on January 18th, 1958 in Montreal Quebec. The third of 4 children and the only son, Robbie loved being a brother. Although Robbie and his 3 sisters would take many different roads as children, everyone who knew Robbie will remember that miracles happen and those roads led back to each other. Love always wins. Robbie resided in Montreal Quebec until 1978 when he travelled out to BC and the mountains won his heart. In 1984 he was blessed with his first born daughter, Chantel, followed by his son Dustin in 1987 and then his youngest daughter Carlee in 1993. His children were truly the pride and joy of his life and he loved to brag about "the best thing I've ever done." Robbie's children were his favorite subject and what he always called his "greatest achievement." The wonders of children brought Robbie his precious grandchildren, Alexander Joseph, Elizabeth, Laisa, James and Lana. He loved being a grandfather and wore that title with pride. Robbie was a passionate man of simple pleasures. His love of flowers and trees and nature inspired many to stop and appreciate the surrounding beauty. He found pleasure in the moment he was in, always. He was a poet, a bard with words, truly a master of the Irish limerick and many of those he loved were blessed over the years with his passion for the written word and treasures in the mail. Robbie was everyone's "favorite Uncle", he was truly the man who always had time to listen. He was also "Dad" to so many and he gave his heart freely and loved unconditionally. He will truly be deeply missed by his nephews Gary, Joey and Mark, and his nieces Jodi, Mandi, Nakita, Kimberly, Emily and Jem. Robbie created lifelong friendships and enjoyed spending time camping, fishing, biking and walking but he especially loved watching his favorite team Boston play hockey. He has so many dear friends that will miss him but especially his buddy of 40 years, Armand. Many friends were dear to his heart but he would want to give a shout out to Leo, Steve, Bill and Darryl. Robbie had so many unique hobbies and passions, he loved music, reading, crosswords, puzzles, games, Charlie Brown comics, Herman cartoons, all kinds of candy, painting, fishing, sports and of course he adored his dogs Amiga and Chica. But above all else he loved people, in the moment, as it is, the beauty of it all. Robbie's unique way of always seeing the good in others was a gift, one look in those blue eyes said it all. There are so many people Robbie's family would like to thank for their loving support through the journey with this beautiful soul. Although there are just too many to mention we'd like to say thank you to Ray and Llona, his cousin Lily, his friend Rita, the Carmel staff and the Yolks family. You all made a tough time just a little easier, thank you. A special thank you to Kathy and the nurses at Rotary Hospice and Dr. Bartell. There are angels among us. Robbie will be truly and deeply missed by so many: his sisters, Dianne (Garold), Laura (Tony) and Collie (Jody), his chosen Mother Mim, his grandchildren, his abundance of nieces and nephews, his friends, but mostly he will be missed beyond words by his children, Chantel, Dustin and Carlee. A celebration of life will be announced. We all know that Robbie would like to say "wish you were here." See you when we get there Robbie..





Robbie Thomas Joseph Murray took his last greyhound bus ride on August 9th. 2019 His journey began on January 18th, 1958 in Montreal Quebec. The third of 4 children and the only son, Robbie loved being a brother. Although Robbie and his 3 sisters would take many different roads as children, everyone who knew Robbie will remember that miracles happen and those roads led back to each other. Love always wins. Robbie resided in Montreal Quebec until 1978 when he travelled out to BC and the mountains won his heart. In 1984 he was blessed with his first born daughter, Chantel, followed by his son Dustin in 1987 and then his youngest daughter Carlee in 1993. His children were truly the pride and joy of his life and he loved to brag about "the best thing I've ever done." Robbie's children were his favorite subject and what he always called his "greatest achievement." The wonders of children brought Robbie his precious grandchildren, Alexander Joseph, Elizabeth, Laisa, James and Lana. He loved being a grandfather and wore that title with pride. Robbie was a passionate man of simple pleasures. His love of flowers and trees and nature inspired many to stop and appreciate the surrounding beauty. He found pleasure in the moment he was in, always. He was a poet, a bard with words, truly a master of the Irish limerick and many of those he loved were blessed over the years with his passion for the written word and treasures in the mail. Robbie was everyone's "favorite Uncle", he was truly the man who always had time to listen. He was also "Dad" to so many and he gave his heart freely and loved unconditionally. He will truly be deeply missed by his nephews Gary, Joey and Mark, and his nieces Jodi, Mandi, Nakita, Kimberly, Emily and Jem. Robbie created lifelong friendships and enjoyed spending time camping, fishing, biking and walking but he especially loved watching his favorite team Boston play hockey. He has so many dear friends that will miss him but especially his buddy of 40 years, Armand. Many friends were dear to his heart but he would want to give a shout out to Leo, Steve, Bill and Darryl. Robbie had so many unique hobbies and passions, he loved music, reading, crosswords, puzzles, games, Charlie Brown comics, Herman cartoons, all kinds of candy, painting, fishing, sports and of course he adored his dogs Amiga and Chica. But above all else he loved people, in the moment, as it is, the beauty of it all. Robbie's unique way of always seeing the good in others was a gift, one look in those blue eyes said it all. There are so many people Robbie's family would like to thank for their loving support through the journey with this beautiful soul. Although there are just too many to mention we'd like to say thank you to Ray and Llona, his cousin Lily, his friend Rita, the Carmel staff and the Yolks family. You all made a tough time just a little easier, thank you. A special thank you to Kathy and the nurses at Rotary Hospice and Dr. Bartell. There are angels among us. Robbie will be truly and deeply missed by so many: his sisters, Dianne (Garold), Laura (Tony) and Collie (Jody), his chosen Mother Mim, his grandchildren, his abundance of nieces and nephews, his friends, but mostly he will be missed beyond words by his children, Chantel, Dustin and Carlee. A celebration of life will be announced. Published in The Prince George Citizen from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Prince George Citizen Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close