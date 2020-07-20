1/1
Robert Allen Orlando
Robert Allen Orlando

(1944-2020)

Robert passed away on July 16, 2020 at the age of 76. Pre-deceased by his parents Diamond and Eda Orlando, he is survived by his loving wife of 51 years Marg, daughter Julie (Pat) Howard, son David (Melanie), sisters Linda (Ray) Tognotti of Las Vegas, Lola Bush of Simi Valley, CA, Debbie (Ray) Allsup of Knightsen, CA, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Rob was raised in Trail, attended J.L. Crowe Secondary and played for the Jr. Smoke Eaters as goalie. In '63 he joined the U.S. Army and lived in Germany for 2 years. During his employ with Xerox he travelled all over Canada, and had resided in Prince George for the past 44 years. He loved the outdoors - hunting, fishing (in his trusty Greenfisherman), and camping. He enjoyed puttering in the garden or tinkering in the garage - there wasn't much he couldn't fix.
There will be no Prince George service. A funeral will be held in Trail at a later date.
We would like to thank Dr. Grobbelaar, the staff at the B.C. Cancer Agency in Prince George and the staff of Rotary Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the charity of your choice.

Condolences may be offered at www.AssmansFuneralChapel.com

Published in The Prince George Citizen on Jul. 20, 2020.
