Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Beatch. View Sign Service Information Assman's Funeral Chapel 1908 Queensway Street Prince George , BC V2L1M2 (250)-564-4431 Obituary

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Robert (Bob) Beatch on August 8, 2019. Bob was born and raised in Richmond, BC, the son of the late Katherine & Clarence Beatch. At the age of 18 he enlisted in the Canadian Armed Forces, with 5yr postings in Trenton Ont., Lahr Germany and Kamloops. Bob moved to Prince George in 1981 where he retired from the Air Force. Bob then became a realtor with Century 21 for many years as well as the co-owner of Royal Rose Limousine with his son. Bob was particularly proud of his service in the Canadian Forces, especially his time spent in Lahr, Germany. His favorite hobbies included fishing/camping, computers (electronics), and spoiling his dogs. Bob also enjoyed serving on the PG Heritage Committee as well as BC SPCA Community Council. The former





It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Robert (Bob) Beatch on August 8, 2019. Bob was born and raised in Richmond, BC, the son of the late Katherine & Clarence Beatch. At the age of 18 he enlisted in the Canadian Armed Forces, with 5yr postings in Trenton Ont., Lahr Germany and Kamloops. Bob moved to Prince George in 1981 where he retired from the Air Force. Bob then became a realtor with Century 21 for many years as well as the co-owner of Royal Rose Limousine with his son. Bob was particularly proud of his service in the Canadian Forces, especially his time spent in Lahr, Germany. His favorite hobbies included fishing/camping, computers (electronics), and spoiling his dogs. Bob also enjoyed serving on the PG Heritage Committee as well as BC SPCA Community Council. The former Rotarian , who held a perfect attendance record, looked forward to driving the bus to the Rotary RYLA camp each year. The youths were quiet on the way there unlike the ride home, due to the impact of the leadership program resulted in such youthful enthusiasm. Every Monday & Wednesday one would find Bob at the Coast Inn of the North with his Coffee Club which started almost 20 years ago. His friendship will be missed deeply by Paul E., Paul S., Roger, Jo, Kathi & Echo and others who often joined us including his servers Tim & Laura and his favorite Chef, Shelby. Bob is survived by his siblings Elaine, Sherry, Roxanne, Rod & Don. Bob is also survived by his wife Louise, son Wayne (Tracey) and granddaughter Sarah. He is pre-deceased by son Bobby. Bob Beatch was a classy man who loved people and they loved him back. There is an empty chair at the Coffee Club that can never be filled but has happy memories of the gentle soul with the big smile. Funeral services will be held on Saturday August 17th at 2:30 at Assmans Funeral Chapel with Susan Scott officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the S.P.C.A. Published in The Prince George Citizen from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Rotary International World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Prince George Citizen Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close